Digitization of DVLA operations is unprecedented milestone – Ashanti Regional Manager

Amos Abekah, Ashanti Regional Manager (DVLA)

The Ashanti Regional Manager for the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Amos Abakah, says a move by the government to digitize their operations has been an unprecedented milestone in the last few years.

Abakah Amos believes that the government’s investment in cutting-edge technology has improved the Authority’s service delivery.



In an exclusive interview with OTEC News Jacob Agyenim Boateng on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, noted that the agenda towards digitalization has shaped DVLA’s operations towards growth, promoting transparency, fighting corruption, and increasing efficiency and productivity.



He disclosed that DVLA will integrate its database with the National Identification Authority by the first quarter of 2023.

He was optimistic the new adjustment in the operational system of DVLA will simplify processes at their offices.



A seamless integration between NIA and DVLA would surely facilitate business with government agencies and groups thereby improving efficiency “. He spoke.



He noted that DVLA has already connected its technology infrastructure with the database of NIA and is currently working on applications that would ensure smooth integration into the system.