Dilapidated Half Assini Catholic primary school to be rehabilitated

Madam Louisa Iris Arde, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region, has broken the ground for the rehabilitation of Saint Patrick Catholic Primary School at Half Assini.

The school happens to be the alma mater of the first President of the Republic of Ghana, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah for his primary education and later a pupil-teacher of the school.



The renovation follows a visit to the school by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Madam Louisa Iris Arde who led the management of Ghana Gas to assess the dilapidated nature of the school and moves to fix it in honour of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



The project which is expected to be completed within the next four months, has been awarded to Messrs Estek Vision Limited.



Speaking at the short ceremony, Madam Louisa Iris Arde commended management of Ghana National Gas Company Limited for coming to her aid to rehabilitate the dilapidated school in honour of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



Madam Iris Arde said as a former teacher of the school, she would make sure that the contractor completes the project on schedule.



The MCE seized the opportunity to appeal to other companies to come to the aid of the Assembly to improve educational infrastructure in the Municipality.

On his part, the Divisional Chief of Half Assini, Nana Ayebie Amihere VI expressed his happiness and commended the MCE for the proactive approach towards the development of the Municipality.



He also thanked Ghana National Gas Company for coming to the aid of the school and asked for support from his subjects to ensure a smooth completion of the renovation.



He said when completed, the project would go a long way to improve enrollment in the school.



He pleaded with the management of Ghana National Gas Company Limited to provide furniture for schools in the Municipality.



"So many schools in the Jomoro Municipality are complaining of not having enough desks so I will use this medium to appeal to Ghana National Gas Company to provide furniture for schools in this Municipality, he appealed.



Mr. Joseph Ackah, who represented the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana National Gas Company, assured the MCE and the chiefs of the company's total commitment towards the development of Jomoro Municipality.



He also assured the Chief and the teaching staff that they would provide the needed resources to the contractor to complete the project on schedule.



He recounted the number of projects the Company has executed in the Municipality.



He said the company would continue to assist the Assembly to develop the area.



Messrs Estek Vision Limited, the Contractor for the project pledged to execute quality work and finish ahead of the four months duration within which the project is expected to be done.