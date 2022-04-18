Directive to judges to hear cases of senior lawyers first ‘normal’ – Inusah Fuseini

Former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini

Former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central and legal practitioner, Inusah Fuseini, has described attacks on the Chief Justice for directing Judges to call cases of senior lawyers first as unfortunate.

According to him, that (Directive) has been the existing protocol ever since he was called to the Bar over 10 years ago.



The Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah has issued a circular asking judges to hear cases of senior lawyers first, then they can hear those of the junior lawyers.



The circular indicated that young lawyers need to learn from their senior colleagues. To that end, the Chief Justice said “I would request all Trial Court Judges to strictly adhere to this age-old tradition and resort to inviting applications from Seniors first.”



Justice Anin-Yeboah has come under fire following the directives as some Ghanaians described the move as partial.

Speaking in an interview on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, the former Tamale Central Member of Parliament, Inusah Fuseini said, “That has been the normal procedure ever since I entered the bar so this is not something new that he {The Chief Justice} is trying to introduce.



“I believe Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah was just trying to remind and draw the attention of the Judges to obey the procedure”



“So, I don’t know why some are criticizing the Chief Justice for reminding the Judges something that’s already in the system”- he said



He said the protocol helps the junior lawyers to acquire more knowledge from the senior lawyers to boost their confidence in dealing with cases.