1
Menu
News

Directive to judges to hear cases of senior lawyers first ‘normal’ – Inusah Fuseini

Inusah Fuseini Inusah Fuseini.png Former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini

Mon, 18 Apr 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

Former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central and legal practitioner, Inusah Fuseini, has described attacks on the Chief Justice for directing Judges to call cases of senior lawyers first as unfortunate.

According to him, that (Directive) has been the existing protocol ever since he was called to the Bar over 10 years ago.

The Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah has issued a circular asking judges to hear cases of senior lawyers first, then they can hear those of the junior lawyers.

The circular indicated that young lawyers need to learn from their senior colleagues. To that end, the Chief Justice said “I would request all Trial Court Judges to strictly adhere to this age-old tradition and resort to inviting applications from Seniors first.”

Justice Anin-Yeboah has come under fire following the directives as some Ghanaians described the move as partial.

Speaking in an interview on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, the former Tamale Central Member of Parliament, Inusah Fuseini said, “That has been the normal procedure ever since I entered the bar so this is not something new that he {The Chief Justice} is trying to introduce.

“I believe Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah was just trying to remind and draw the attention of the Judges to obey the procedure”

“So, I don’t know why some are criticizing the Chief Justice for reminding the Judges something that’s already in the system”- he said

He said the protocol helps the junior lawyers to acquire more knowledge from the senior lawyers to boost their confidence in dealing with cases.

Source: atinkaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asamoah Gyan, Okocha, Adebayor, Diouf beat George Weah XI in charity game
George Weah's long range goal during African legends match
See how many cars escorted Akufo-Addo to Kwahu
What two popular Ghanaian preachers said right after the deaths of their children
EIU says NDC will win 2024 election
SC enforced representation for Bekwai, Fomena - Asiedu Nketia
Keche Andrew's wife has inspired me to date a younger man - Delay
Serwaa Broni speaks about her professional, school and family life
Contradicting accounts of Kufuor’s broken relationship with Kennedy Agyapong
A strange hand touched my breast, my hand stroked a penis – Tourist tells ‘strange’ story