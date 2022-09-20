Director-General of SIGA signs book of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II

Ambassador Edward Boateng signs Queen Elizabeth book of condolence

The Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), Ambassador Edward Boateng on Friday, 16th September 2022, signed the book of condolence for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at the British High Commission in Accra.

Ambassador Boateng further expressed his heartfelt condolences to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.



He said, “Queen Elizabeth II was a symbol of stability and her reign was marked by her selfless humanitarian service to the crown and her people as the great Monarch of Britain. She was an exceptional Queen and a mother who impacted not only The United Kingdom, The Commonwealth, but the rest of the world”.

Ghana and the United Kingdom have been close allies and have collaborated on partnerships spanning several sectors of the country such as energy, health, education, regional security to mention a few.