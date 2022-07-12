Director at 'non-existent' Keta Port keeps taking millions as salary

Signage at the proposed site of the Keta Port

The Keta Port is non existing but the government has kept paying the director for ten months, the MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has revealed.

The director, Dr Alexander Adusei who was appointed by Nana Addo has been receiving salaries worth millions of cedis for the fanthom port, raising suspicions over the claim to "protect the public purse".



Mr Ablakwa, says it's about time the Government revoked the appointment of Dr. Alexander Adusei Junior, as Director for Keta Port.



Government had said it appointed the private legal practitioner, Dr. Alexander Adusei Jr. was "to engage, be a liaison, a contact person, a supervisor, between government, our agency the GPHA and the town".



But the former deputy Minister of educated says its unfathomable for the Director for the yet-to-be-built Keta Port to be receiving salaries for ten months when there nothing to show.



He said the Keta Port was "non-existing" and that it was unacceptable to create a picture as if the Port was operational.

Mr Ablakwa said monies for salary and other benefits to the director of the "non-existing" Port since his appointment some 10 months ago should be channeled into addressing issues of potable water and fixing of bad roads among others.



Speaking at a news conference organised by the Volta Region National Democratic Congress (NDC), the MP said Mr Adusei’s appointment was a waste of the taxpayer’s money because "almost a year on all that could be seen is a sign post that says, Site for Keta Port.”



Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiama, the Transport Minister in a letter dated March 19, 2019 announced the appointment of Dr. Adusei as Director of Keta Port and asked the Chairman of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) to take the necessary actions to effect the appointment.



In August 2019, a delegation from GPHA including; Mr Michael Luguje, the Director-General, paid a courtesy call on the Awoamefia of Anlo, Torgbui Sri III at Anloga to officially introduce Mr Adusei to the chiefs.



Mr Peter Mac Manu Board Chairman, GPHA who insisted government had initiated processes to soon get the Port developed to benefit the residents and the country, said “the President himself had signed the executive instrument that demarcated the area for the Port" and justified the need for a director to be in charge and control of the process.

He therefore called on the President to withdraw the appointment of Dr. Adusei and take steps to redeem promises made to the people of the region.



News of President Nana Akufo-Addo initiating processes to develop a port at Keta was welcomed by the chiefs and people of the area who said the plan was on the drawing board for long and believed its construction would restore Keta to its past glories as a preferred destination for local and International trade.



Government in March 19, 2019 appointed the Dr. Alexander Adusei, a Ohio State University trained lawyer.



He was also a chairman of the NPP Columbus Ohio branch in the US.