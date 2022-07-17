0
Disability Advocates advised to commit to continuous self-improvement

Persons With Disablity.png Workshop for PWDs

Sun, 17 Jul 2022 Source: GNA

A workshop aimed at building the capacity of stakeholders in the disability sector has ended with a call on participants to be committed to continuous self-improvement

Participants were also advised to focus their advocacy on the right issues and do what is right.

The week-long workshop, organized by the Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations (GFD) with support from Ghana Somubi Dwumadie and Sight Savers, touched on topics, including Disability, Advocacy and tools of Advocacy, Mental Health, Monitoring and Evaluation of Advocacy programmes, Gender Mainstreaming, among others.

Participants included members of the GFD Advocacy and Gender Committee and selected members from the Ghana Association of the Physically Disabled, Ghana Association of Persons with Albinism, Ghana National Association of the Deaf, Burns Survivors Association, Ghana Stammering Association and the Ghana Blind Union.

Mr Peter Anoma-Kodie, the Programmes Manager at Ghana Somubi Dwumadie, urged participants to put what they learnt to work and work together to ensure an inclusive society.

