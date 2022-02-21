Disability Not Inability Foundation adjudged Physical & Mental Disability Organization of the Year

The award being presented to DNI

A non-governmental Organization (NGO), Disability Not Inability (DNI) Foundation, has won a prestigious award at the 2021 Humanitarian Awards Global ceremony.

DNI Foundation, which has been supporting people with diverse forms of disabilities, was adjudged the Physical and Mental Disability Organization of the year 2021.



The awards ceremony, organized by the Humanitarian Awards Global (HAG), was held at the plush Labadi Beach Hotel on September 18, 2021.



During that same event, the Awards introduced a new category ‘Frontline COVID-19 Heroes’, which seeks to unearth and appreciate outstanding health workers and staff from several institutions who were very instrumental in the global pandemic fight over the past two years.



Having been in existence for 3 years, DNI Foundation has assisted many, especially children through education, healthcare, entrepreneurship and skill acquisition to enable them to become productive and self-dependent citizens.

In 2020 alone, the organization spent a total of GH¢53, 391.00 on some seven major projects which in the long run benefitted over 300 beneficiaries and in 2021 the organization enrolled 5 students in school both vocational training and mainstream while supporting a final year JHS student.



In 2022, the organization plan on training and setting up 3 people in hairdressing and fashion design, providing walking equipment and aids to about 100 persons across the country, sponsor surgery for 3 persons while embarking on the annual Pad for ladies with disabilities (P4LWD) initiative and also make donations to four disability organizations in the country.



The Humanitarian Awards Global recognizes awardees who are honoured and celebrated through their incredible contributions of time, resources, leadership and financial support made inspiring generosity and giving hope to humanity.



The Award organizers believe that putting the spotlight on the individuals and organizations will not only celebrate them but also build a strong platform for them by giving them a voice and opportunities while they continue to build a positive change in the world.