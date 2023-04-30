Disastrous Bawumia doesn’t make Alan Kyerematen an angel to lead the country - Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has lashed out at Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, accusing them of mismanaging the country's economy.

According to Sammy Gyamfi, Dr. Bawumia had been an "unmitigated disaster" as Vice President and Chairman of the Economic Management Team because he is responsible for Ghana’s current economic crisis.



Speaking in a panel discussion on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme on April 29, 2023, Sammy Gyamfi posited that despite Vice President Dr. Bawumia's failure as the leader of the economic management team, it does not qualify Alan Kyerematen who is aspiring to become the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to become a leader of the country, as he has equally failed.



He accused Alan of being part of the economic management team that has plunged Ghana into its current economic mess, leading to the current hardship that Ghanaians are facing.



“It is true that Alhaji Bawumia has been an unmitigated disaster as vice president and chairman of the economic management team, for which reason Ghana’s economy is in its current state of collapse. It is also true that Alhaji Bawumia lacks credibility, but that doesn’t make Alan Kyerematen an angel. Alan Kyerematen is equally a failure. Alan Kyerematen is not an option for the people of this country.



“…Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen was a member, in fact, a very active member of the so-called solid economic management team, which has mismanaged Ghana’s economy and collapsed Ghana’s economy. He is part of the team who have plunged Ghana into an unsustainable debt crisis. Alan was a very key player in that team that has caused the mess we find ourselves in,” he said.

The race for the NPP flagbearership slot has top party members including Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; Alan Kyerematen; Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong among others.



November 4, 2023, has been slated as the date for the NPP presidential primaries to elect a flagbearer for the general elections in 2024.







