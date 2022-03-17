Disband underaged tricycle drivers - Nobewam calls on authorities

A tricycle rider

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

Residents of Nobuam in the Juaben municipal have called on municipal authorities to as a matter of urgency disband all underaged riders of Aboboyaa in the community.



According to the residents, many young people especially the underage have dropped out of school and developed a taste for aboboyaa riding since the business is lucrative in the area.



They noted that due to the unemployment rate within the community, these children fend for themselves and extend to their families. As a result, there has been a gross increase in indiscipline and insubordination in the Nobewam community.



“In this community, there’s no proper job for the youth. Therefore, many have stopped schools. Young people between the ages of 14-16 have ventured into a new lucrative business of aboboyaa riding,” a resident told GhanaWeb.

Resident further expressed the incredible pandemonium these young motorists cause during the evening but the least attempt to beseech them to limit the noise-making may lead to assaults and battery.



“These children do not respect anybody in the community since they earn income hence they feel they are grown-ups and don’t expect any advice from elders. During the evening hours, they can make noise with their vehicles but in the attempt to query them, they attempt to harass you,” another resident added.



The residents are, therefore, calling on authorities and the government to provide the people with adequate jobs in order to make the young people more engaged instead of the motor riding and also disband all the young people who are also into the motor riding activities.