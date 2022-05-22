0
Menu
News

Disclaimer: Government is unable to provide textbooks for the new curriculum

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum?resize=720%2C495&ssl=1 Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

Sun, 22 May 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

The Ministry of Education has noted with surprise news publications making rounds, which purport that government is unable to provide schools with textbooks for the new curriculum until 2024.

The Ministry encourages the public to disregard such false publications, which are merely motivated by the mischief of some individuals and media organizations.

The Ministry of Education is well-informed about the delay in the supply of textbooks at the primary level, who are using the new Standard Based Curriculum, and has been working with the appropriate institutions, including the Public Procurement Authority, Printers, and Publishers, to ensure the delivery of books to the various schools.

To note, over 150,000 teacher resource packs have been distributed to teachers across the length and breadth of the country to enhance teaching and learning activities in order to improve learning outcomes.

That notwithstanding, a comprehensive Quality Assurance Review, coupled with the conclusion of all procurement processes by the PPA, contracts have been signed and publishers have 120 days to complete their mandate from the day of signing.

The Ministry of Education wishes to assure the public of its commitment to the provision of quality education in all schools in the country, and the timely provision of quality textbooks is a priority to the Ministry.

We entreat the public to disregard such publications.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Police justify the shooting of a female pillion rider near Pwalugu
Meet Isaac Otchere Darko, the lawyer who has chalked 53 years at the Bar
Shatta Wale Took Michy Home The Same Day I Broke Up With Her - Apaatse N
Tracey Boakye graces 2022 Cannes Film Festival
Ghana will not swear in next President-elect on January 7, 2025 – Eagle Prophet
Profile of former Black Stars midfielder Anthony Annan
NPP will lose miserably if elections are held today – NPP MP
Jordan Ayew on target for Crystal Palace in narrow defeat at Everton
David Akologo: The Ghanaian goalkeeper who turned trials into triumph in Bolivia
Delay leads African attack on Sky Sports for 'racist' video of Jordan Ayew's coach