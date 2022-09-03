Discuss Ahotor project behind closed doors – Lecturer to NDC

Dr. Kwabena Duffour's Ahotor project is to support NDC grassroot men

A Political Science lecturer at the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region is advising the Functional Executives Committee of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to discuss the ramifications of the Ahotor project, embarked on by the former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffour behind closed doors.

According to the university don, it is better for the matter of the Ahotor project, a project by NDC’s flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Duffuor, to raise funds for the grassroots of the party be taken out of the media space.



"It will be worrying for the party if the issue continues to fly in the media, that this is not good for the party’s image," he noted.



Mr. Jonathan Asante Okyere made this call on the 505 evening news analysis programme on Class 93.1 FM on Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, while reacting to the banter that has ensued between the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu-Nketia, and Dr. Duffour over some donations the project made to some constituencies in the Ashanti Region last week.

He explained that the current backlash between the party leadership and operators of the Ahotor project does not auger well for the image of the party.



He was of the view that once Dr. Duffour is not a candidate yet, it will be difficult for the party to streamline his activities concerning the Ahotor project.



He said the issue is a dicey one because former President John Dramani Mahama has also been doing some donations to keep his name in the minds of the people.