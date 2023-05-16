'Disgraceful hooliganism' – Ken Agyapong’s boy drags NPP MPs over mass endorsement of Bawumia

Justice Keren Acheampong, special assistant to the legal team of New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has described as disgraceful, the mass endorsement of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia by some NPP Members of Parliament.

According to him, it is politically wrong for the MPs and officials of the party to publicly declare their support for the vice president ahead of the party’s flagbearership elections.



“What the MPs have done is hooliganism, it is wrong and it is disgraceful not just for the NPP party but for Ghana politics as well. Because there is no place on earth where such politics is practiced. As a Member of Parliament, you are expected to exercise discretion and human face because you lead the masses and every leader of the masses does not do such a thing.



“Very recently the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako alias Chairman Wontumi gathered some regional chairmen to endorse Vice President Bawumia which was wrong and the same Wontumi again gathered some regional chairmen to endorse our former General Secretary, John Boadu – that also cumulated into a disgrace,” he stated in an interview with Oman Channel.



The NPP is expected to elect a flagbearer on November 4, 2023, to represent the party in the 2024 presidential election.



Ahead of the election, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong who is the MP for Assin Central and former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen have emerged as frontrunners.

The vice president however has received wide endorsement from over a 100 NPP MPs and party officials who believe Dr Bawumia should be the party’s choice.



But according to Keren Acheampong, the mass endorsement of Dr Bawumia is in pursuit of personal interests and not that of the NPP or the people of Ghana.







He maintains that Kennedy Agyapong is the best candidate for the NPP and will emerge victorious in the primaries with or without the support of the officials.



“This time, our delegates are serious, they bear witness to what Hon Kennedy Agyapong has done for the party and Ghana which he is still doing. It is based on that, we are going to vote not our MPs who are greedy and go about with their stomach. Ghanaians should listen to me and understand that all the about 90% of the NPP MPs who have endorsed Dr Bawumia are only interested in their stomachs if not so they wouldn’t do such,” he emphasised.

Meanwhile, the largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress has elected former President John Dramani Mahama as its flagbearer.



The former president acquired a convincing majority of over 98% votes in a nationwide primaries conducted by the party on Saturday May 13, 2023.







