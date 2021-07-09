Dishonest receivers of robbed motorbikes remanded into police custody

Source: GNA

Three persons, suspected to have dishonestly received robbed, stolen, and snatched items have been remanded into police custody by the Bolgatanga District Magistrate Court.

A statement from the Upper East Regional Police Command, signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr. David Fianko-Okyere, the Regional Public Relations Officer said the three suspects were arrested at different locations in the region.



The three are Mumuni Bawa, 33, who is alleged to be the leader of the group alongside his accomplices, Atampugre Akolgo, 44, and Solomon Alika, 28 years.



The statement said all three persons who were arraigned before the Bolgatanga District Magistrate Court on July 6, 2021, were remanded into police custody by the court and ordered to reappear in court on July 26, 2021, while the Police continued with investigations.



According to the statement, the Police discovered monies and number plates of motorbikes believed to belong to the robbed motorbikes at the place of abode of the suspects.

“A search conducted at Suspect Mumuni Bawa’s place of abode led to the discovery of a suspected fake US$10,000 in 100 bill denomination and eight motorbikes number plates believed to have been detached from some of the robbed motorbikes he has already offered for sale at Dapango in neighboring Togo,” it added.



The statement noted that the Regional Police Command was poised to ensure the safety of the residents by continuous robust security operations to clamp down on violent crimes especially armed robbery.



It said, “the public is hereby advised to channel any information leading to the arrest of suspects to the nearest police station or call Police Emergency Numbers 191, 18555or Upper East Regional Police Control Room Numbers 0299204666 or 0292280371.”