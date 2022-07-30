1
Dismissal of Adwoa Safo as Gender Minister long overdue – Governance Expert

ADWOA SAFO NEW Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo

Sat, 30 Jul 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A Governance Expert, Fred Agyarko Oduro says the sacking of Madam Sarah Adwoa Safo as Minister of Gender is long overdue.

The President in a letter signed by the Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin last night revoked the appointment of Madam Sarah Adwoa Safo on the basis of Article 81 of the Constitution.

Madam Adwoa Safo abandoned both her Parliamentary and Ministerial duties for many months and there have been calls from all sectors for the President to relieve her of the post and for the Speaker to declare her seat vacant.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on July 28, 2022, deferred ruling on the matter, while later in the day the President dismissed her as Minister.

Speaking in an interview with Bubu Klinogo, Mr. Oduro said the President should have sacked her long ago.

On the inability of Parliament to have a common position on Madam Adwoa Safo, Mr. Oduro believes the two sides are more interested in the political capital they can get out of her situation.

