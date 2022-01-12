Dismissed KATH 'whistleblower' sues hospital

The Accounts Officer of KATH was dismissed for making some allegations against management

Accounts Officer makes allegations of misappropriation against KATH management

KATH Accounts Officer dismissed



KATH management deny misuse of COVID-19 donations



An Accounts Officer of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital dismissed after alleging misuse of COVID-19 donations by the hospital management has sued the hospital over what he says is wrongful termination of his appointment.



Mr Awuni Akyireba has asked the court to set aside the decision by the Governing Board of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital to dismiss him.



According to a Citi News report sighted by GhanaWeb, the suit is scheduled to be heard on January 28, 2022.

The former Accounts Officer petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), alleging misapplication of funds by the Chief Executive Officer and Medical Director of KATH.



The management of the hospital denied the claims while the results of the Commission's investigation has been made public.



However, in announcing its decision to dismiss Mr Akireba, the hospital said he breached its code of conduct.



According to the Board of the Hospital, his action is "reprehensible and unacceptable".



Meanwhile, the hospital's Public Relations Officer, Kwame Frimpong, says the hospital is yet to be served with the suit.

"We will look at it tomorrow [Wednesday] if it is available and forward it to our lawyers, and he should expect a robust response from the hospital," he stated in an interview with Citi News.



Mr Frimpong, however, affirmed the hospital's position on the allegation of misappropriation.



"Management has on several occasions accounted for how these donations were utilised. Again, there have been two independent audits of these funds."



He further denied allegations of witch-hunting by the hospital targeted at the former Accounts Officer.



"There is no staff in this hospital who has had that opportunity to amend his or her conduct. So it is not true that there is a witch-hunt against him."

According to the management of KATH in an earlier statement, Mr Akyireba had been cited in other acts of misconduct and was said to have used "abusive language" towards a superior.



He is also accused of avoiding physical service of an invitation to appear before a Disciplinary Committee.



"For avoiding physical service of invitation to appear before the Disciplinary Committee and eventually failing/refusing to appear despite glaring evidence that you saw the invitation, you commit a major offence under the Code," the letter said.