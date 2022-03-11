Disobeying Supreme Court ruling can land you in jail for 10 years – Abronye warns

NPP Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe Abronye DC

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe Abronye, has warned Ghanaians to be circumspect in comments they pass, over the Supreme Court on Deputy Speakers presiding over Parliamentary business.

He said Article 2 clauses (4) and (5) of the 1992 Constitution demand a sentence term for individuals who run commentaries that could be deemed as contempt before the Supreme Court.



He urged all and sundry to abstain from making contemptuous utterances since whoever is found culpable with the law, could face a jail term of 10 years as a punishment.



His comment follows commentaries from the Minority Caucus on the Supreme Court ruling which allows a Deputy Speaker to vote and be part of the quorum for decision making, when he presides over affairs in Parliament.



Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, after the court’s verdict noted that, the decision is an indication that the judiciary has failed the parliamentary democracy.



“This ruling of the Supreme Court, we are not surprised, but we are utterly disappointed in the Supreme Court which is determined to support a struggling President with an ailing economy.



“This ruling of the Supreme Court can as best be described as judicial support for e-levy…to set aside Parliament standing orders, is a serious travesty of parliamentary justice,” he said while addressing journalists.

Meanwhile, the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has condemned the Minority Leader’s comment and described it as “unfortunate and misguided.”



However, the Bono Regional Chairman speaking on Anopa Bofoↄ morning show on Angel 102.9FM FM said, the final interpretations from the Apex Court is valid.



Abronye DC continued that “The Supreme Court is the highest court of the land and that is what we must all accept.”



“Law is Law, and we don’t have any other side. We are not talking about the other side in country…. When it comes to law I [Abronye] don’t deal with other side because I know it can land me into trouble…,” he stated.



For this reason, he advised the general public most especially the Minority Caucus, to be circumspect in their utterances because one who disobeys Supreme Court orders faces jail without a fine.