Disobeying Supreme Court verdict is breaking the law, Parliament won't dare! - Nana Akomea

Parliament of Ghana

The Chief Executive Officer of the State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea, has deflated all arguments that Parliament is a master of their own, therefore the Supreme Court giving a verdict on the Deputy Speakers of Parliament is an interference of the parliamentary rules.

The Supreme Court has come under intense public heat after a seven-member panel unanimously ruled that a "Deputy Speaker is entitled to be counted as a Member of Parliament for quorum" and can "vote and take part in the decision of Parliament".



While some critics like former President John Mahama say the Supreme Court, by their ruling, has set a "dangerous precedent of judicial interference in Parliamentary procedure for the future", others like the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, describe the decision as "despicable".



In a series of tweets, he said; “The sham called Justice delivery in our Republic. Despicable!” he said in a tweet.



"Abi we all go dey the Chamber inside. Come and give the referee the ball to play some let us see. The sweetness of the pudding is in its eating."



The Supreme Court, to some critics, is by this ruling interfered with the business of Parliament because, to them, the House has its own rules and regulations.

Reacting to the issue, Nana Akomea noted that Parliament has no choice but to obey the Supreme Court ruling.



Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, he emphasized; "If they refuse, it means Parliament is breaking the law. It's a very simple matter; it means you're breaking the law. So, you cannot refuse."



He expounded that, "there is no contradiction in what the Supreme Court is saying. They are saying they cannot give rules for Parliament, so go and do your rules. There's no contradictions. How Parliament, the procedure that Parliament will use to obey the law is left to Parliament. That's why we say Parliament is the master of its own rules but Parliament is not a master of its own laws. Parliament is subject to the law''.



To him, the Legislative House must begin implementing the verdict because "they cannot and they will not choose to disobey what the court has said".



"They would have to bring a procedure to allow the Deputy Speakers to vote because that is the law," he stressed.