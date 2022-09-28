Dispense justice irrespective of public sentiments – Chief Justice urges judges

Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah

Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, has urged judges and magistrates to go about their duties without thinking of public sentiments.

According to him, the judges must ensure that the rule of law prevails in their determination of cases irrespective of the views of groups of people in the country, citinewsroom.com.



“Yours is to dispense justice and to uphold the rule of law irrespective of public clamour,” Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah is quoted to have said at the 2022 General Meeting of the Association of Magistrates and Judges.



He reiterated that if judges rule cases based on the opinions of people, it will have irreversible consequences on Ghana’s justice delivery system.



“As the saying goes, you will not value what you have unless you lose it. On this line, the consequence of losing what you have, in terms of our justice system, will be unthinkable,” he said.



For his part, the Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, said that the public often forms wrong perceptions of the court because they are often misled by losing parties in litigations.

Tuah-Yeboah, therefore, the media to collaborate with the judiciary to ensure fair reportage.



“This collaboration will undoubtedly ensure that accurate and fair information is made available to the consuming public.



“Public perceptions of the judiciary are often coloured by misunderstandings of decisions and judgments of the court,” he said.



IB/SARA