Displaced Walewale residents bemoan ‘unfair’ demolition exercise by the Assembly

The affected victims are demanding a compensation from the Assembly

Assembly conducts demolition to pave way for road construction

Victims of demolition exercise demand compensation



MCE refutes claims of unfair demolition



Victims of a demolition exercise undertaken by the West Mamprusi Municipal Assembly say they were unfairly treated during the exercise, which has left dozens displaced.



The exercise, conducted on Friday, July 1, 2022, was to pave the way for the construction of roads in the area.



However, victims of the exercise who lost properties such as houses, mosques and shops along some link roads in Walewale say they were not served with any notice before the demolition.



According to a Graphic.com.gh report, the victims said the assembly gave them no time to make relocation arrangements.

"The assembly didn’t discuss anything with us; if you want to demolish our structures, at least, compensate us or build somewhere for us. Where does the assembly want us to go?” Hamidu Amadu who lost his three-bedroom property to the exercise, questioned.



The victims are calling on the government for compensation and other measures to alleviate their plight.



Meanwhile, the Chief Executive of the West Mamprusi Municipal Assembly, Issahaku Aremeyaw Somo, has refuted claims that the assembly did not serve the victims' notice.



According to him, the residents were given ample time to vacate their premises to allow for the construction of the second phase of the town roads.



The MCE was emphatic that the assembly has no plans to compensate victims of the demolition exercise.



GA/BOG