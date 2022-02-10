Display of opulence and ostentation – Sammy Gyamfi reacts to E-levy cake for Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s birthday

The preparation of a special cake dubbed E-levy to mark the 65th birthday of the Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, is a display of opulence and ostentation by the Akufo-Addo administration, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has said.

Sammy Gyamfi said this is coming at a time of excruciating hardships Ghanaians are going through.



This is nauseating and insulting to the sensibilities of suffering Ghanaians, he added.



“Checkout E-Levy cake at the plush birthday party of the Majority Leader, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu. Guess what? Our Jocular Vice President and Head of the Economic Management Team at large, who has been mute on the obnoxious E-Levy policy, was the special guest of honour.

“The continuous display of opulence and ostentation by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government at this time of excruciating hardships is nauseating and insulting to the sensibilities of suffering Ghanaians,” Sammy Gyamfi wrote on Facebook on Wednesday, February 9.



