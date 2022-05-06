Disregard EIU report, Mahama is the best candidate for NDC - Political group, BMB says

Former president, John Dramani Mahama

A pro-National Democratic Congress (NDC) group called Bring Mahama Back (BMB) has noted with grave concern and dissatisfaction that, the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) is scandalous and therefore should be trashed with great contempt.

The Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) a couple of weeks ago reported that the NDC can’t win 2024 Ghana’s polls if Mahama leads the party.



With reference to the EIU report on page 6, it stated, “the former president, John Mahama, is reportedly considering running again, but we (EIU) expect the opposition NDC to try to revitalize its prospects with a fresh candidate”.



However, the BMB in a press statement believes that if the said report is anything to go by, it lacks intelligence. It is unfortunate that a body such as the EIU would seek to make gains and recognition by bringing the name of John Dramani Mahama in its so-called study.



According to BMB’s statement, the EIU study in itself lacks all the elements of scientific research to make its findings worthy of being the basis for an informed decision.



The 22-page report reveals nothing to suggest that it is borne out of a scientific study; rather, it is clear that the EIU only utilized the sentiments existing in the Ghanaian populace to arrive at its conclusions.

The many narratives that have emerged upon the release of this report with various media houses making skewed analyses and inferences to suit their political orientation buttress the unscientific nature of the study.



BMB says, “clearly this statement was only incorporated in the report to feed a small anti-Mahama faction within the NDC and to drive home a desire of the ruling government, which for the fear of John Dramani Mahama’s victory in the 2024 presidential elections, is pulling all strings to have him changed as a candidate of the NDC in the next elections.”



Perhaps the people behind the study were so burnt on pleasing their paymasters to the extent that they forgot to take a glance at the records of the performance of presidential candidates of the two main parties who have gone on to become presidents in recent times (since 2000).



BMB argues that the late John Evans Atta Mills made gains progressively in 2000, 2004, and in 2008 when he wrestled power from the NPP, which is arguably the most fiercely contested election in Ghana. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, took a similar path, making progress in 2008, and 2012 and eventually winning in 2016.



For this reason, the “BMB, remains resolute as our data from the grounds tell us that John Mahama remains the most popular politician in Ghana today, and the most preferred candidate of the NDC for both members and non-members alike.”