Disregard audio indicating Whatsapp has stopped working – Expert

Contact your service provider if your WhatsApp is not working

A cyber security expert, David Gyadu, has asked the general public to disregard the viral audio indicating that the social messaging application, WhatsApp has stopped working.

The audio which has gone viral on WhatsApp asked subscribers to send the audio to 20 people within 24hrs or risk losing their Whatsapp forever.



“This message is to inform all of our users, our servers have recently been very congested, so we are asking you to help us solve this problem. We require our active users to forward this message to each of the people in your contact list to confirm our active users using WhatsApp, if you do not send this message to all your contacts WhatsApp will then start to charge you. Your account will remain inactive with the consequence of losing all your contacts.”



“We are requesting all users to forward this message to their entire contact list. If you do not forward this message, we will take it as your account is invalid and it will be deleted within the next 48 hours. Please DO NOT ignore this message or WhatsApp will no longer recognise your activation. If you wish to re-activate your account after,” the voice in the viral audio said.

Speaking to the host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, a Cyber Security Expert, David Gyadu, asked the general public to disregard the said audio adding that their WhatsApp will not be deleted.



According to him, the viral audio has been trending in India for the past two weeks, and that it is not from the owners of WhatsApp.



“The audio is fake. The audio has been trending in India for some time now. If your WhatsApp is not working, just contact your service provider, for all you know your service provider might be having challenges that are unknown to you,” he added.