Disregard claims economy is in shambles – Owusu-Bempah

Convener of Fixing the Country Movement, Ernest Owusu-Bempah

Convener of Fixing the Country Movement, Ernest Owusu-Bempah, has urged the citizenry to disregard claims by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) the Akufo-Addo-led administration has plunged the economy into shambles.

According to him, there was no truth in the claim, and such comments must be given no attention.



Addressing a press conference in Accra on Sunday, he stated that the country was not the only country going through economic challenges as every country in the world had various economic crises they were dealing with as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues like the Russia and Ukraine war.



Despite the challenges, Mr. Owusu-Bempah indicated that the government was still doing its best to alleviate poverty among citizens and appealed to them to have confidence and trust in the government to ameliorate their plight.



He explained that the introduction of the Electronic Transaction Levy (e-levy) which was criticised by the NDC was not meant to cause hardships in the country but an attempt by the government, “just like what other smart governments are doing across the world, to find solace in homegrown tax policies in order to avert economic disasters.

“Ghana is no exception and the Akufo-Addo-led administration has been doing a lot to rally Ghanaians around the flag irrespective of their political differences to help build a better society,” Mr. Owusu-Bempah reiterated and bemoaned under former President John Mahama-led administration, Ghanaians went through hardships following the cancellation of the nurses and teacher trainee allowance, embargo on public sector employment and unprecedented energy crisis among others, all as a result of mismanagement”.



He was quick to add that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s reign had realised massive recruitment of doctors, nurses, teachers, and many others in the public sector, at least more than 550,000 public sector workers had been employed and assured to continue to implement policies, programmes and social interventions that would promote development, create employment and reduce poverty.



Kwesi Gyasi, a member of the Fixing the Country Movement, reiterated the role of the government in reducing unemployment should not be underestimated as the One District One Factory among other interventions had contributed significantly to the reduction in the unemployment rate and enumerated the positive impact of the Free Senior High School policy.



Jennifer Oforiwaa Queen, another member of the Movement, stated that many Ghanaians had expressed satisfaction with the flagship policies and programmes of the government, and no matter what the NDC did to tarnish the image of the president and his government, they would appreciate the efforts made to support and assist persons who could not afford Senior High School in the past but were now able to send their wards to school because it was absolutely free.