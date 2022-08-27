Disregard claims that Kumasi Airport project is Akufo-Addo's initiative - Felix Kwakye

Former Deputy Information Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Former Deputy Information Minister under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama has described claims that the Kumasi International Airport project is an initiative of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a blatant lie.

He asserted that the Kumasi International Airport Redevelopment was a three-phased project started by President John Mahama.



In a Facebook post, Felix Kwakye shared "facts" about the airport projects by former president John Mahama.



According to him, the first phase which included the construction of a new 1,981-meter runway, provision of Aeronautical Ground Lighting to make night flights possible and modern Instrument Landing Systems, was completed in 2014.



His post read, “On 2nd November 2016, President Mahama found and had Parliament approve €66.35 million($77.977 million) from Banco Santander S.A of Spain for the Phase 2 comprising a modern,1 million passenger a year capacity Terminal building with three Airbridges, multiple service facilities and the extension of the runway to 2,300 meters to accommodate larger aircraft."



The former Information Minister noted that President Akufo-Addo only continued the project in 2019 after he found and had Parliament approve € 58.9 million (69.6 million) from Deutsche Bank AG London Branch in April 2019.

This, Felix Kwakye noted, was for Phase 3 of the project whose scope of work included the expansion of the terminal building, access roads, car park and a new fire station.



“Phases 2 and 3 are being done concurrently because according to the contractor,it would save $4 million," he stated.



Below is his post:







NYA/FNOQ