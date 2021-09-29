Disregard for education cause of alarming figures of HIV/AIDS - AIDS Commission

Steve Kyeremeh Atuahene, Director-General for the Ghana AIDS Commission

The Director-General for the Ghana AIDS Commission, Mr. Steve Kyeremeh Atuahene, has cautioned the general public against disregard for education on HIV/AIDS.

This statement comes after figures from the Ghana Aids Commission (GAC) revealed that out of the 18,928 new HIV/AIDS infections in 2020, a total of 5,211 are young people between the ages of 15 and 24, representing 28% of all new infections in 2020.



4,325 representing 83% are females, while 886 representing 17% are males.



The report also indicates that out of the 18,928 new HIV/AIDS infections recorded in 2020, adults of 25 years and above constitute 10,032, representing 53%.



The total number of new infections of children from ages 0-14 mother to child transmission was 3,596, representing 19%.



Speaking in an interview with Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, The Director General (DG) of Ghana AIDS Commission, Steve Kyeremeh Atuahene, explained that the high rate of infections among young people poses a big threat to the fight against HIV-AIDS in Ghana.

He noted that 15 to 24-year-olds are getting infected by having sex with older men.



“While some of the older men and women take advantage of the vulnerabilities of some of the young people, many of the young people voluntarily have sex with older men and women for financial gains,” he added.



According to Steve Kyeremeh the total HIV/AIDS population in the country as of the end of 2020 stands at 346,120 and the prevalence rate is 1.68% with, 228,439 representing 66% being females, while 117,681 which constitute 34% are males.



A total of 318,430 representing 92% of all persons living with HIV are adults 15 years and above. On the other hand, 27,690 of all persons living with HIV are children aged zero to 14 years and this represents 8%.



He revealed that the total AIDS-related deaths last year were 12,758.