Disregard for our natural foods is the cause of our early deaths– Apostle Safo

Apostle Emeritus Professor Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, founder and leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana, has reiterated the need for Ghanaians to go back to their roots and follow the footpath of their ancestors.

He said the rate at which some Ghanaians were losing their lives at an early age was the result of their total disregard for the natural foodstuffs and vegetables God, the Almighty, gave to them after creation.



Delivering a Sabbath sermon to members of the Mission in the Ashanti region at Gyinyase in the Asokwa Municipality, he said Ghanaians’ negative attitudes towards the environment were the cause of the current socio-economic woes of the country.



“Our ancestors did not destroy the rich and fertile land God gave to them with harmful chemicals like weedicides.”



Given this, when they cleared the weeds on the land and burnt it, pepper (mesua), mushroom (nkankom), pawpaw, cocoyam, cassava etc, germinated from the land.



They also planted natural food items to supplement what nature has given to them.

These natural and organic food items they consumed gave them a healthy and long life.



Today, we have destroyed the rich and fertile land God gave to us through modernity by applying harmful chemicals such as weedicide.



Today, through the devastation of the land by these harmful weedicides, it is very difficult for a farmer to see the propagation of pepper (mesua), pawpaw, mushroom, cocoyam etc from the land.



We also use harmful pesticides to spray and destroy the natural vegetables God gave to us.



The rich nutrients and minerals the body needs to grow healthy from natural vegetables have all been destroyed by our irresponsible attitudes,” he emphasised.

Apostle Safo pointed out that, after doing all these negative things against the environment, Ghanaians, particularly Christians, go around blaming God for their sufferings.



“Why do Christians blame God for their sufferings,” he asked.



He pointed out that God did not create mankind to suffer, but mankind had created the suffering he was going through.



“Kindly look at how our actions and inactions have destroyed the rivers, including the fish in them.



If you are a Christian and you exhibit such a negative attitude, why do you shift the blame to witches and wizards,” he asked.

Apostle Safo said if Ghanaians would stop these nefarious activities, pray to God, and ask for His forgiveness, God would heal the sick land to make the land fertile and rich as it was in the olden days.



In another development, Apostle Safo Kantanka, the Star of Africa, has advised the youth to stop smoking weed and shisha as it tends to destroy their body.



He said the youth should yearn for hard work and a respectful attitude to live a successful life.