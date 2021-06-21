Disregard hypocritic Enersto Yeboah, Nkrumah's CPP is as formidable as when it was first formed - CPP

Convener of the #FixTheCountry movement, Ernesto Yeboah

Source: Adwudoc Adwudoc, Contributor

The two organizers of the CPP occupying the portfolios of the National organizer and the National Youth Organizer, Comrade Yirimambo Moses Ambing and comrade Osei Kofi Acquah have taken a swipe at the dismissed former youth organizer for the party Enersto Yeboah for saying that the current CPP is not the original CPP.

According to comrade Yirimambo, the behavior of Enersto Yeboah is like that of a baby who cannot stop crying over a spilled milk.



He says Enersto Yeboah who caused his own dismissal by flaunting the party's constitution, still cannot come to terms with the reality that, no matter how he tries to portray himself as an Nkrumaist, that position can only be justified if he was still a member of the party Osagyefo Dr Kwame founded.



Explaining this further, the National Youth Organizer for the CPP, elaborated that, there are certain unique features that makes a political party.



He continued that today's CPP is the same party formed by the Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.



He said the first CPP has its first colors namely, Red, White and Green.



He also remarked that the current CPP still has the red Cockrell like the one Osagyefo Dr Kwame and his comrades used in 1949.

Comrade Osei Kofi Acquah stressed that the current party constitution clearly defines the current CPP, by stating on authority that they are a political party that believes in the ideology and vision of the Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.



Comrade Yirimambo, questioned either Enersto is aware of the Supreme Court ruling that restored the CPP after its unfortunate overthrow in 1966.



He reminded him that the supposed clauses in the 1992 constitution, particularly the NLC decree he quoted could not overturn the decision of the Supreme Court, and questioned if the Supreme Court ruling does not nullify those supposed clauses.



Comrade Yirimambo again questioned Enersto when he realized that the current CPP is not the one Nkrumah formed. And quizzed " Is he Enersto after being dismissed, now has seen that, the current CPP is not the one Osagyefo created? He did not see that when he joined the party and became its deputy National Youth Oranizer under comrade Kadri and subsequently its elected National Youth Organizer "



He said what Enersto is saying is a show of ignorance and an act of hypocrisy.



Comrade Osei Kofi Acquah insisted that the youth in the CPP today have been conscientized with the ideology of Nkrumaism. He said the current National CPP executives are committed to increase the fortunes of the CPP, and hinted that, detailed grassroot organizational plan has been tabled before the Central Committee pending approval and execution.