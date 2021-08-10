Disregard publications purporting visa-free entry to the UAE - Ghana Mission

Ghana Mission in Abu Dhabi

Source: GNA

The Ghana Mission in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has urged Ghanaians to disregard social media publications suggesting that Ghanaian passport holders can travel visa-free to the UAE.

The Mission in a Statement, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said it had taken notice of online publications misinforming potential travellers to the UAE that they could now travel visa-free to the Emirates following the ratification by the Parliament of Ghana on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Mutual Exemption of Entry Visa Requirements between Ghana and the UAE.



"Even though the agreement has been ratified by the Parliament of Ghana, the process for its implementation has not been completed," the statement said, urging all to disregard all such publications and messages.

The Mission said it would officially communicate any changes to the current entry visa regime between Ghana and the UAE when the agreement was in full force.