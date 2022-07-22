Disregard suspicious Facebook account in the name of Hon Francis Addai-Nimoh

Hon Francis Addai-Nimoh is the former MP for Mampong constituency

The Office of Hon Francis Addai-Nimoh has become aware of a fake Facebook account bearing the name of Hon Francis Addai-Nimoh which has been trying to dupe the unsuspecting public.

The criminal behind the account operates by promising unsuspecting individuals protocol facilitation into various government institutions like the police, military, GES, etc at a fee. He/she also promises loans amongst other juicy, but fraudulent offers.



It is to be noted, and for the avoidance of doubt, that Hon Francis Addai-Nimoh doesn't engage in any of the above-mentioned deals neither does he believe in cutting corners.



His official Facebook page doesn't engage in private conversations with individuals, and that, the page is purely for informational and educational purposes.

Everyone is thus advised to be cautious dealing with and totally ignore any person/s purporting to offer shortcuts, protocols, loans, etc in the name of Hon Francis Addai-Nimoh as anyone doing this, would be doing so at their own risk.



We appeal to the general public to report any suspicious account to the police or the Office of Hon Francis Addai-Nimoh for appropriate action.