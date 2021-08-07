Disruption in UG academic calendar due to UTAG strike

University of Ghana

Authorities at the University of Ghana, Legon have decided to postpone the upcoming examinations for Level 100 and Level 400 students.

“Additionally, the resumption of the Level 200 and Level 300 batches for the Second Semester, 2020/2021 has been adjourned,” a notice to all students on Friday, August 6 said.



This is due to the ongoing strike by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).



The Business and Executive Committee of the University of Ghana took the decisions at a meeting on Friday.



The notice indicated that the decisions notwithstanding, the university remains open but “academic activities will resume when services are restored”.

This comes a few hours after the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) announced an indefinite postponement of end-of-semester examinations.



“Stakeholders will be kept updated on any developments,” the notice issued by the Registrar concluded.



UTAG had embarked on strike on Monday, August 2, demanding better conditions of service.