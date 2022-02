Dissolve 'nuisance' NLC for mishandling labour issues – KTU lecturer

Logo of the National Labour Commission

A Lecturer at the Kumasi Technical University, Dr. Solomon Kwarteng Forkuo has urged government to dissolve the National Labour Commission (NLC) for mishandling labour-related issues as he believes it is of no importance to the state.

According to the outspoken Lecturer, the NLC has not been up and doing in their work, especially with handling labour issues in the country.



Speaking on OTEC FM’S breakfast show dubbed ‘Nyansapo’ on Friday February 18, 2022, Dr. Forkuo told the programme’s host Captain Koda that has failed to solve Labour unrest between government and his employees in times of negotiations on salaries and conditions of service.



Dr. Kwarteng Forkuo made this call whiles commenting on the recent strike of UTAG which has for sometime now generated heated argument between government and the teacher union.

He wants government to to use facilities of the NLC to resource other state institutions to enhance their works.



Dr. Forkuo however described the strike of UTAG as a worrying one which has several effects both on academic and economic activities on a stakeholders.



He urged UTAG and government to both compromise and settle the issue amicably for studies to commence again.