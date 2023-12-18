District Level Elections: NCCE engages identifiable groups in Afigya Kwabre North

File photo

Source: GNA

The Afigya Kwabre North District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has been engaging various identifiable groups ahead of the District Level Elections scheduled for Tuesday, December 19.

The goal is to implore them to vote in the upcoming exercise to elect Assembly and Unit Committee Members to spearhead development in their local areas as the decentralisation concept stipulates.



Led by the District Director, Ms. Jemimah Osei, the Directorate has been engaging churches, Muslim communities, Tailors and Dressmaking Associations and food vendors at Boamang and Denase on the theme: “Empowering Communities.”



They took their audience through the importance of local elections and the roles of their representatives in lobbying for their share in resource allocation at the District Assembly level.



Most of the participants, however, expressed apathy in the local elections, citing non-performance on the part of their Assembly members over the years as one of their reasons that would make them to abstain from voting.



Ms Osei took time to convince them to rethink their abstinence in the interest of community development as citizens, reminding them that it was imperative for them to determine who to represent them.

She said after electing people to represent them in the Assembly, they had a responsibility to demand whatever they promised to do for the community and urged them not to relinquish their rights to vote for any reason.



“The District Level Elections are very important because you get to vote for people that will represent you at the local level.



“These individuals are integral parts of your communities, providing a channel for your needs to be advocated within the Assembly,” the District Director emphasised.



She said elected Assembly Members served as channels through which assemblies conveyed development projects to communities through the lobbying and advocacy.



Electing such people should therefore be a priority for every citizen interested in the development of their local areas, she insisted.