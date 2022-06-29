District assembly complex to be completed by end of December 2022—Minister

Dan Botwe, Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development

Source: GNA

Dan Botwe, Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development says the District Assembly complex project in Nkwanta North will be completed and handed over by the end of December 2022.

He said, as of the end of April 2022, work on the project was 70 per cent completed, thus the building had been roofed and work on plastering and window frames had been completed.



Mr Botwe told parliament on Tuesday when he appeared on the floor to answer a question asked by Mr John Kwabena Bless Oti, Member of Parliament of Nkwanta North, when the abandoned District Assembly complex project in the constituency would be completed.



He said reports available to the ministry indicated that the Assembly was trying to move the contractor to the site to complete work on the Project.

"Mr Speaker, it is expected that the project will be completed and handed over by the end of December 2022," Mr Botwe told Parliament.



The sector minister clarified that the Nkwanta North District Assembly Complex was among the Assembly Blocks Construction Projects awarded by the then Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development on June 10, 2019, after advance mobilisation was paid.



"Mr Speaker, the contractor then took over the site for commencement of the project in January 2020," he said.