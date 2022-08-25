District police commanders urged to develop crime prevention plans with stakeholders

The Commissioner General of the Ghana Police Service, Paul Manly Awini, has urged police commanders across the county to develop security plans with stakeholders in their districts.

According to the commissioner, the engagement by the police with stakeholders in their district is critical for the implementation of the police’s Enhanced Visibility and Community Policing Strategy.



“District commanders, who will be the main drivers of the strategy, will be required to develop security and crime prevention plans with stakeholders in their respective jurisdictions.



“These plans shall become their road maps and an important element for police accountability locally,” he said at the launch of the Enhanced Visibility and Community Policing Strategy.



Touching on the visibility strategy, COP Awini said that it was well researched by a team of experts.



“This strategy is based on research, consultation with police officers across the ranks and was developed by a team of consultants and community policing including both serving and retired officers as well as external experts,” he noted.



He also commended the team that come up with the strategy adding that their work will help improve the work of police officers across the country.













Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







IB/SARA