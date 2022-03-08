Disturbances in NPP not new in multiparty democracy – Kamal Deen

Deputy Communication Director, Kamal Deen

The Deputy Communication Director for the New Patriotic Party, Kamal Deen Abdulai, says the challenges confronting the party’s polling station elections is not new in Ghana’s politics.

Speaking to Lily Mohammed on Starr Today, Monday, Kamal Deen, however, disclosed that the party’s leadership has commenced investigation in areas the party is having difficulties with the polling station elections.



According to him, the Fomena Constituency where aggrieved members of the party have rebranded the party office in NDC colours for various reasons was exempted from the polling station election.



“This is not the first time a party in power is having a problem at its base. Politics in Ghana since the inception of the 4th Republican Constitution has seen political parties disagreeing on interparty arrangements. I mean this is not the first time. We have seen the NDC getting people cross carpet to NPP and we have seen the NPP say they’ve cross carpet to NDC. We have seen PNC crossing the carpet.



“In a multiparty democracy, political parties internally will have their problems. But I am saying that yes, some of these concerns have actually gotten to national. I believe our leaders have sat on it and they are still sitting on it. They will fashion out a strategy for us to ensure that at least cool heads will prevail and normalcy will be restored in wherever we think there are problems,” he added.



The NPP’s Polling Station Election has witnessed some brutalities among members in some constituencies and some aggrieved members have renounced their membership in the party.

The New Abirim constituency Youth Organizer of the NPP, Frank Ayim sustained cutlass wounds after violence broke out during their polling station election.



He was allegedly attacked by one Alfred believed to be close to the MP for the area after the fight broke out at Dodoworaso polling station.



Some aggrieved candidates and members in the New Juaben South constituency have accused their Member of Parliament, Michael Okyere Baafi of using the Armed Military, National Security, and the Police to intimidate and manipulate the polling station election.



The Abuakwa North Constituency was not left of a chaotic situation during their polling station election.



A reinforcement team of armed personnel from the Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU) of the Ghana Police Service was deployed from the Eastern Regional Police Headquarters to Abuakwa North for sanity to prevail.

This was as a result of confusion at the Akyem Tafo government hospital polling station after some members of the party accused the constituency,'s first vice chairman, Alhaji Seidu popularly known as Alhaji OPASS of stuffing some ballot papers.



The latest is the Fomena Constituency in the Ashanti region has rebranded the party office in NDC colors by some disgruntled supporters.



The party members are accusing their leaders of deploying illegitimate means to impose the Fomena constituency member of parliament on them ahead of the party’s polling stations election.



They alleged that the party’s National Elections Committee is aware that Mr. Andrews Amoako Asiamah who was sacked from the party during the 2020 elections for contesting as an independent candidate in line with the party’s constitution is returning to contest election 2024 on the ticket of the party.



They said the national executives of the party have given the MP who is not a member of the party the opportunity to form a team of five each for every polling station in the constituency contrary to the party’s constitution.