Disturbing stagnation of Christianity in Ghana

Ghana is a Secular State but it is undeniable fact that Ghana is a Christian majority country with the current population of 71. 3%. However, over the last 10 years, the growth of Christianity has been stagnated.

From statistical analysis of the data available, Christianity in Ghana from 2010 to 2021 only grew by 0.1%.



In the Census conducted in 2000 and 2010 by Ghana Statistical Service(GSS), Christians in Ghana were 68.8% and 71.2% respectively. In the recent 2021 Population and Housing Census, Christians in Ghana were recorded to be 71.3%, an increase of only 0.1% from the last 10 years.



However, Muslims in Ghana from 2010 to 2021 grew by 2.3%. That is highly significant compared to the 0.1% growth of their Christian counterparts.



According to the 2000 and 2010 Census, Muslims in Ghana were 15.9% and 17.6% respectively but significantly rose to 19.9% in 2021, an increase of 2.3% in the last 10 years.

Interestingly, Traditional Worshippers and other similar Religions grew from 6% in 2010 Census to 7.7% in 2021, an increase of 1.7% in the last 10 years.



Do our Pastors deserve any wages from God and his son Jesus Christ after abysmally recording less than 1% growth of Christianity in Ghana during the last ten years(2010-2021)?



The heartbeat of Jesus Christ about soul winning is completely under threat in Ghana largely due to:



1. Senseless self glorification, Useless Prophetic utterances without support of the scriptures and unnecessary competition among Men/Women of God and Christian Churches.

2. Some young prophets foolishly disrespecting, challenging and undermining the mandate of senior prophets in the Ministry of God.



3. Some Senior Prophets/Pastors/Apostles and Bishops stupidly creating rivalry among themselves.



4. Fake Prophets challenging the mandate of Genuine Prophets and Apostles of God under the competition of prophetic utterances.



5. Genuine men/women of God working against each other and also needlessly competing among themselves for relevance and self-glorification.

6. Ministers of God concerning or worrying themselves about their personal reputation than the reputation of Jesus Christ and the Christian faith.



7. Some Ministers of the gospel showing gross disrespect to the leaders and fathers of the Christian Community.



8. The reverence and respect of Christianity is gradually going down due to the carnal attitudes and behaviors of some Ministers of the Gospel.



9. Jealousy, envy,hatred and disunity among the leadership of the Christian Community.

10. Instead of focusing on the Gospel, most Men/Women of God have turned themselves in to Political Pastors.



The National Chief Imam and other Muslim leaders(Sunni, Ahmadiyya, Shia, Tijaniyyah etc.) have done well for the God of the Holy Quran by ensuring consistent growth of the Muslims in Ghana especially from 2010-2021(2.3%).



A lot of visible Traditional Shrines across the Country have also seen remarkable changes over the last 10 years and it is not surprising that the Traditional Worshippers/other similar Religions grew from 6% in 2010 to 7.7% in 2021 across the Country especially in the Volta Region, Bono/Bono East/Ahafo Regions, 5 Northern Regions, Western/Western North Regions, Central Region and along Accra-Eastern Region -Kumasi Road.



The Christian Community seriously need the Return of Revivalism. We need to fully return to the Church, Fresh Anointing and Fire for Soul Winning because the Christianity in Ghana is NOT growing per the 2021 Population and Housing Census conducted by the Ghana Statistical Service.