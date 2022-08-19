Disturbing videos of violence during Katanga, Conti clash emerge

Violent clashes erupted between some halls at KNUST

Videos of the clash between two halls at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have emerged.

The videos captured during the incident that happened on Thursday evening show members of the Katanga and Conti Halls violently attacking each other with pelted objects.



Wielding stones, sticks, and other weapons, the students rushed at each other, amidst screams.



Things escalated when students went beyond attacking each other to vandalize properties on campus.



In an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio, the University's Public Relations Officer (PRO), Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe, explained that the attack was occasioned by a procession by Katanga Hall boys to mark their hall week celebration.



According to him, when they got to Conti, the Katanga boys together with colleagues from Casely Hayford, Casford, from the University of Cape Coast; launched unprovoked attacks on the Conti hall residents.



He narrated that the Conti Hall residents retreated, however, the Katangese continued their onslaught leading to the destruction of several properties.

Below are the videos:















