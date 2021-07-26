Disunity in NPP will hamper the ‘break the 8’ agenda – Prof. Ameyaw Akumfi

Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi is an NPP National Chairman aspirant

Former Minister of Education under the erstwhile Kufuor administration Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi has observed that disunity within the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) if not resolved may hamper the party’s quest to ‘break the 8’.

The NPP National Chairman hopeful admits that factionalism has become a norm in the body politic of the country during contests but noted that these factions must immediately be united to rally behind the winner once elections are over to fight a common purpose.



Addressing members of the Tertiary Confederacy Network (TESCON) of the NPP in the Sunyani Technical University in the Bono Region, he observed that unresolved differences during internal contests are taken into the main polls which affect the party’s fortunes.



“After competitions, we still remain in the various factions. Letme draw your attention to the fact that even in our mothers’ wombs we were factions before we came out…we belong to different tribes don’t we? we belong to different ethnic groups, we live together in communities.

"In politics, factionalism is becoming a fetish…it’s something we don’t want to talk about. As long as you have competition you are going to have factionalism. The important thing though is that when the competition is, we should live together.



"Are we going to break the 8 if after various elections we are going to remain in various groups we call factions? From Constituency level to regional to national to of course the ultimate…that is not going to help us. We must learn to live competitions behind when it is over”, he bemoaned.



According to him, this practice is hitting the party in the face urging the rank and file to eschew such practices in the interest of party unity and cohesion.