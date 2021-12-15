Diversion of roads to ease traffic at Obuasi central business district

Drivers coming from the JJ area can no longer go through Central Market

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

The Obuasi Municipal Assembly in conjunction with the MTTD has diverted some roads at the Central Business District within the Municipality.

The move according to the Municipal Transport Officer Scott Nkrumah is geared towards decongesting the Business area for free movement of humans and vehicles.



Drivers coming from the JJ area can no longer go through Central Market from the Prisons quarters but rather use the Old Adansi Rural Bank Road.



Drivers coming from Zongo or GN Bank area can no longer go through Central Market from the Prisons quarters but rather use the old Adansi Rural Bank Road.

The Jemima Road through to Odotobiri Rural Bank can be used by drivers who are entering from Jemima.



Drivers from 'marimba tailor) mu' Road can no longer use the Adamson pharmacy lane to Jemima as was previously done.



