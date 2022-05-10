1
Divided reactions from CLOGSAG front, as strike persists

Clogsagstrike CLOGSAG is the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana

Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has been on strike for about two weeks now.

However, a visit to some institutions under the Association revealed that some members of CLOGSAG were at their various places of work, though majority are absent.

Members who were present at their post speaking to GBC News said their duties are vital, hence “there is the need to report” despite the strike”.

Some also said they were just passing through the workplace.

They are however pleading with the government to meet their demands when the negotiations take place.

Some people at the Ministries who spoke off record also hoped for the best for the Association, as CLOGSAG meets with Parliament.

