Dizziness, deep thoughts: Kwamena Duncan on trauma of losing regional minister post

Kwamena Duncan, a former Central Regional Minister, has opened up about the trauma he experienced after being relieved from his ministerial position.

Speaking on a panel discussion on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo show, on October 16, 2023, he emphasized that the aftermath of such a situation is far from easy, citing the case of a District Chief Executive (DCE) who committed suicide when they lost their appointment.



He described the initial shock and emotional turmoil as one that often throws individuals almost out of gear as they are engulfed by a myriad of thoughts.



"Truth be told, initially when it happens you get tensed for a number of days…you will be having dizziness.



“All of a sudden there is a whole change of architecture. What plans do you do? Maybe you have not even thought of all of those. They come plain, facing you in reality. Face to face. But you have to hold yourself together, then you try to let the man in you also take control,” he said.



He added "I know of a situation where someone in one of the administrations, a DCE, was sacked, and somewhere he took his life. He took his own life.

“It is not a lying down matter but that is what life has for you. Hold yourself up for it. then re-order your steps…I have overcome this long ago.”



Kwamena Duncan was replaced as regional minister in Akufo-Addo’s second term having served for the full first term of the administration - i.e. 2017 to 2021.



He was replaced by Justina Marigold Assan, who was then the Municipal Chief Executive for Agona West Municipality.







AM/SARA

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:



