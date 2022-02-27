Dnipro, the city I live in is calm but I want to leave – Ghanaian student in Ukraine

Flag of Ukraine

Prince Ekow D Heer, a Ghanaian student in Ukraine, has said he and his compatriots are eagerly waiting to be evacuated from Ukraine.

He said although the city he lives in, Dnipro is relatively peaceful, he does not want to take chances hence, his desire to leave.



Speaking on the midday news with Emmanuel Samani on TV3 Saturday, February 26, he said “For now, Dnipro City is very calm but I don’t know what is going to happen next. So I have to move fast to the borderline of Poland and see what will happen next, the bus is ready.”



Meanwhile, the first batch of Ghanaian students stranded in Ukraine has been safely evacuated to Romania, 3news.com can confirm.



The students, who were in Chernivtsi, were evacuated as part of arrangements made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration via Ghana’s Mission in Berne, Switzerland.

The Ministry on Friday night conceded that as a result of the difficulty in airlifting Ghanaian students due to a shutdown of Ukrainian airspace, arrangements were rather made the evacuation be by land through neighbouring Moldova, Belarus, Slovakia and Hungary.



So far, those in Romania will be taken care of by the Romanian government as per the arrangements made by the Foreign Ministry.



Another batch is on its way to Hungary while a bus will be available on Monday to take the remaining to Poland, whose border is said to be choked.