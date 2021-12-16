‘Do I appear depressed’ - Sister Derby to critics who claim she is still in love with Medikal

Sister Derby has affirmed she has moved on from Medikal

Ghanaian singer, Deborah Vanessa popularly known as Sister Derby has rubbished claims that she is still in love with Medikal because she wished him on his birthday.



In an interview with blogger, Nkonkonsa, Sister Derby revealed that she sends messages to her exes on their birthdays privately and finds nothing wrong with wishing Medikal on social media because their relationship was publicized.

“Just because I’m wishing someone a happy birthday doesn’t mean I haven’t moved on.” Because he is a public figure and we were in a public relationship, I wished him (Medikal) a happy birthday. “Through text messages, I wish some of them (exes) a happy birthday. I don’t make theirs public because they were private and I moved on a long time ago”, she said.



In a birthday message Sister Derby sent to Medikal, she described him as “sweet ex” but affirmed her message to the artiste was devoid of malice with no intention of wooing him back neither did it come out from a place of pain, envy or jealousy.



“As I previously stated, I would not have released Kakalika Love if I had not moved on. And, in the end, I ended the relationship. So, what exactly do you mean I haven’t progressed? Do I appear depressed? Do I appear to be struggling? “Do I have creases?” she added.



