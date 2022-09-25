4
'Do I have the time' to mould a Mr. Right? - NSMQ quizmistress asks Delay

Sun, 25 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian academic, Professor Elsie A. B. Effah Kaufmann has reacted to a question about her marital status in a recent interview.

According to her, she is no longer married after she divorced her husband of whom she has three children.

In an excerpt from an interview on the Delay show, Dr Kaufmann said she will only marry again if she finds the right man,

“…I used to be married but not anymore.”

When asked by Delay if she sees herself marrying again, she said “it depends, if I find the right person, maybe.

The host further asked why she wouldn’t want to take someone and make him what she wanted.

“Do I have time?” she quizzed.

For over 12 years Prof Kaufmann has been the quiz mistress of the National Maths and Science Quiz (NMSQ).

She is a Senior lecturer and Biomedical Engineer at the University of Ghana, Legon.

This week on the Delay show, she takes her turn to share stories about her personal life amongst others.

