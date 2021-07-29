Do businesses that will not damage the image of Ghana - GIS warns

The public has been advised to implore good means of making money

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

The Volta Regional Commander of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) Deputy Commissioner of Immigration (DCI) Peter Nantuo, Esq has advised the public, especially the youth to venture into legal businesses but not a venture that society and laws frowned upon.

According to him, the Service will not take it easy on any person that will be caught in illegal activity, especially under his jurisdiction, Volta region.



He said " I want to also let those know that, giving out your vehicles whether motorbike, car or any type of description, when it's caught it will be seized to the state. So they should better engage in lawful and legal business that will not go, damage the image of the Volta region, damage the image of the security services, damage the name of mother Ghana".



DCI Mr. Peter Nantuo (Esq) further cautioned that "There are more genuine businesses that they can do than trying to engage in an illegal drug, illicit drug trafficking so my warning to them, they better sit up and find a more genuine, rewarding, a job with integrity than engaging in illegalities, it will not help them".



The Commander sent the caution five days after his men in collaboration with the Military and Customs intercepted 1,947 slabs of marijuana along with some border communities within the Ho West District and Hohoe Municipality of the Volta region.



He revealed that, on Saturday, 24 July, the teams, Operation Calm Life and Operation Motherland intercepted 1,339 parcels of the consignment at Honuta while been transported into the republic of Togo at about midnight, whilst the second interception of 608 parcels of the consignment occurred on Sunday, 25 July at Wli Todzi in the Hohoe Municipality, also been transported into Togo.

The Commander noted that the consignment were timely intercepted by the teams in two different operations upon picking intelligence.



Meanwhile, the driver and his accomplices who were transporting the consignment upon sensing danger on the arrival of the Patrol Team abandoned the goods, and a Toyota Mini Bus with a registration number, GN 5733-18 in the bush.



The Commander, however, called on the general public, especially residents along the country's borders to assist the security services with information that will help fight against illegal activities in the country.



The consignment has since been handed over to the Narcotics Controls Board for further investigation and destruction.