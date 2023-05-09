‘Do farmers use cement to grow crops?’ – Anyidoho mocks Mahama over cement price slip

Koku Anyidoho and John Mahama

The former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has taken to social media to mock former president John Dramani Mahama for wrongly quoting cement price during a campaign stop in the Northern Region.

Anyidoho questioned whether farmers use cement in crop cultivation instead of fertilizer, referring to the slip as a "new dead goat technique."



He further opined that Mahama's error was indicative of his exhaustion, suggesting he should refrain from further embarrassing himself.



“I can’t stop laughing, pls listen! Do farmers use cement to grow crops? Is it, not fertilizer that is used? Or there is a new dead goat technique of using cement to farm? Haaba! This man is obviously very worn out; he should stop embarrassing himself,” he said in a Twitter post on May 8, 2023.



Former President John Mahama, while addressing farmers in Kpandai in the Northern Region, inadvertently mixed up the prices of cement with that of fertilizers, leading to a humorous exchange with the crowd.



The incident occurred during his campaign tour ahead of the party's presidential primaries on May 13, 2023. A video capturing the moment quickly went viral on social media, eliciting various reactions from netizens.

In his address, Mahama attempted to provide an example of the current economic condition in Ghana, emphasizing the high cost of living.



However, he mistakenly stated that a bag of cement was priced at GH¢800, while the actual market value is around GH¢100. Members of the crowd immediately corrected him, causing a murmur of amusement to sweep through the gathering.



John Mahama previously served as President of Ghana from 2012 to 2016, before losing to Akufo-Addo in the 2016 presidential election. He unsuccessfully ran against Akufo-Addo again in the 2020 election but has expressed confidence that he can win in 2024 and bring about the changes he believes the country needs.





????????????????????????????????????????. I can’t stop laughing ooo???? Pls listen! Do farmers use cement to grow crops? Is it not fertilizer that is used? Or there is a new dead goat ???? technique of using cement to farm? Haaba! This man is obviously very worn out; he shd stop embarrassing himself. pic.twitter.com/5j9prZ6sHb — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) May 8, 2023

