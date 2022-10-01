Do not allow the likes of Owusu Bempah, others to go loose with NPP’s Communication - Koku to Ahiagba

Koku Anyidoho

Former General Security of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has asked the New Patriotic Party’s newly appointed Director of Communication, Richard Ahiagba, not to allow Owusu Bempah, a deputy, to determine his communication.

According to Koku Anyidoho, allowing people like Owusu Bempah would cause communication problems for the NPP.



He chastised Owusu Bempah for blaming the NDC for President Akufo-booing Addo’s at the global citizen event.



He stated that it was critical that Mr Ahiagba did not respond to the situation and advised him to be proactive in directing his other communicators so that they did not complicate his work.



Mr. Anyidoho, who worked as the communication director under the late John Evans Atta Mills, stated that patty leaders, particularly the Communications Director, must be accountable for their communication.

"What I am suggesting is that he tighten the reins on his communicators and not let anyone go without his permission. That’s what I did when I was at the presidency. When I was at the presidency, I ran an effective communication system," he said.



He stated that people should not communicate or talk for the sake of communicating, but that any communication issues should have a purpose.



He also believes that the new executives elected by the party’s delegates had reduced the issues that the party’s members had, and that the new leaders must build trust and engage the grassroots to avoid repeating the mistakes of the previous leaders who were voted out.