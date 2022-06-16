Do not blame us for floods; we work with specifications – Contractors

Floods in Accra

The National Vice Chairman of the Ghana Association of Road Contractors, Mr. Stephen Kweku Attasi, has told Ghanaians not to blame any contractor for the perennial flooding in some parts of the country.

According to him, contractors cannot be blamed for doing shoddy work in the building industry, which leads to flooding in the country.



“As contractors, we work within specifications given by the engineers from the various Ministries. I cannot go out of my way as a contractor to construct a 5.5 bitumen road when the specification from the employers is 2.2,” he noted.



“No contractor in the country is Father Christmas”, adding that “we deliver what was paid for by the employer.”



“Who will pay for the extra 3. 5? so no contractor can be blamed for the spate of flooding in the country,” he added.



He expressed his anger at the long-held perception that Ghanaian contractors do shoddy jobs when contracted to build infrastructure while reacting to Wednesday, June 15 flooding in some parts of the country.

Speaking on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Accra 100.5 FM on Thursday, June 16, 2022, he partly blamed the floods on Ghanaians for the haphazard nature in which they put up buildings in the country.



According to him, people do not do soil testing before putting up foundations.



“You need to know the soil texture to be able to know what type of foundation to put up, but if you just do anything, flooding will be the result,” he stated.



“The kind of foundation you will put up at Keta in the Volta Region may differ from that of Accra because of soil texture because the soil structures are not the same,” he explained.