Do not breed unhealthy competition - Apostle Ekow Ansah-Aggrey

Founder of the Fountain Of Grace Royal Chapel, Apostle Ekow Ansah-Aggrey has charged Ministers of the Gospel to stop breeding unhealthy competition and rivalry in their quest to fulfill the great commission.

He said as a body of Christ, all Ministers of the Gospel in their respective churches were serving one Master and must have one focus.



Apostle Ansah-Aggrey was speaking to believers at the end of A-Five-Day Prophetic Miracle Festival (PROMIFEST) 2021 in Takoradi.



It was on the theme,"EVIDENCE" and was attended by other Ministers of the Gospel and believers from different churches.



The Apostle reiterated that "it is high time men of God saw that they were all one and come together to support the great commission".



Apostle Ansah-Aggrey, noted with concern that there was so much competition among the body of Christ and wondered what leaders of the flock were competing for.

He said the rivalry and competition creeping into Christendom demonstrated that most of the leaders in various churches were self-seeking and did not care about the welfare of their congregants and advise prophets and other Ministers of the gospel to lead exemplary lives which glorify and edify the body of Christ.



He also reminded them to be husbands of one wife and eschew lascivious and amorous escapades which denigrate the body of Christ.



The Founder and General Overseer of the Prayer Palace Chapel on the Spintex road in Accra, Prophet Emmanuel Adjei in a sermon said believers needed to experience the manifold blessings of God as Evidence in their sacred lives



He explained that "most believers were rich and Honorable in the realms of the spirit, but looked empty in their outward disposition because their garments have been taken away by the evil one".



"Most believers are wearing garments of poverty, bartenders, disappointments, celibacy and others which needed to be reversed through intensive prayers and fasting".

The Prophet decreed that "when your garment is changed, you will be accorded recognition and attention".



