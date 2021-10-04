Do not pay bribe for confirmation - Former KMA presiding member to Sam Pyne

Sam Pyne is expected to take over from the outgoing Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi

The former presiding member for the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Abraham Boadi, has said that the nominee for Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly mayor, Sam Pyne, must not bribe them to be confirmed.



He said he is currently in talks with the Assembly members to approve the KMA nominee Sam Pyne without any demands as he deserves it.

He said the assembly members have never demanded any favour to vote for the president’s nominees but they are usually given a small amount as appreciation after they are approved.



Speaking on Okay FM ahead of Sam Pyne’s approval on Tuesday, October 5, Abraham Boadi, popularly known as Opooman, said “Sam Pyne has called me personally and we are currently speaking to the Assembly members because KMA do not take monies to approve nominees. Most Assemblies do take monies but KMA has never taken some.



“When I was the presiding member nobody charged Kojo Bonsu but we made sure he was approved. It was after the election we met and he thanked all the Assembly members with GH¢300. The same thing with Osei Assibey, he didn’t bribe any of us, it was after he was approved that he gave all of us GH¢500. So KMA is not the Assembly we charge money because our level is very high.” He said



